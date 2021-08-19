-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,064. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.