$0.48 EPS Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CBFV opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $123.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 500.5% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 43.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

