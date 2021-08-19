-$0.75 EPS Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.81). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,500. The company has a market cap of $206.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69. Atreca has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atreca by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atreca by 730.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

