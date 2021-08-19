$0.82 EPS Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VER. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 140.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 200,521 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 24.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 729,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 144,271 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 83,934.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 163.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,489,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 924,604 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VER opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

