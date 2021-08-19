$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Newmont reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,591,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,510. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.