-$0.95 EPS Expected for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will announce ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRLN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NASDAQ:FRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,655. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

