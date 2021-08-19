$1.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report $1.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $610,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $14.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $28.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $110.47 million, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $157.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.56. 145,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.