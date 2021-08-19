$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $118.46 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,856,320. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 501.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

