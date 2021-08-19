$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $118.46 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,856,320. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 501.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.