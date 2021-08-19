10,197 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 860,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $912,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 89,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 23.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 3,701,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,305. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

