1,366 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 138,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $159.00. 166,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

