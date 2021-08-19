13,844 Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares CMBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS opened at $54.58 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57.

