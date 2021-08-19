155 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.
In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tesla stock opened at $677.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.21. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $671.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
