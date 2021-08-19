1,781 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $54,212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 65.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Lemonade by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,053,000 after buying an additional 358,344 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 496.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 395,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after buying an additional 329,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $2,838,303 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lemonade stock opened at $69.54 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.15.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

