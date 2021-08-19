$187.75 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post $187.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.60 million and the lowest is $182.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $193.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $747.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $769.50 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 752,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 236,273 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 327,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.