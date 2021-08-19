187,150 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Acquired by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 187,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,079,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 8.9% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. 8,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.69. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.