187,150 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Acquired by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 187,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,079,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 8.9% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. 8,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.69. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.