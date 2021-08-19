1World Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $7,897.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.45 or 0.00852521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00104647 BTC.

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.