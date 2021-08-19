$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.43. 1,813,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,184,442 shares of company stock worth $193,675,774 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.