$2.17 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,325%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.17. 49,398,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,264,145. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

