$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.30 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.25. 2,068,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,982. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,428 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,772,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,392,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

