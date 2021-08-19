20,133 Shares in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,133 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ OPTT opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.