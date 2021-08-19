21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

