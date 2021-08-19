21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 466.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 124,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.