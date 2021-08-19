232,786 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.