$241.68 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce $241.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.80 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $200.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $974.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $993.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,466. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 3.49.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

