$251.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post sales of $251.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $203.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $922.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

