$260.86 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $260.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.17 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $243.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

MMSI stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $68.33. 273,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,431. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $930,450.00. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

