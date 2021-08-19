$272.65 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce $272.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $173.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $981.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

LPI has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

LPI traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. 1,068,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

