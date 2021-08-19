$273.20 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $273.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $276.57 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $121.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,290. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 204,008 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $3,289,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 927,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

