$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to post $30.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $30.19 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $21.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $121.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.92 million to $122.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.80 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LUNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 123,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,964. The stock has a market cap of $337.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52 and a beta of 1.07. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 152,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 10.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

