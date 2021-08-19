366 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $193.01 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

