$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $39.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.01 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $156.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $157.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $157.23 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $159.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KINS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,626. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

