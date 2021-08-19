$413.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post $413.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.00 million and the lowest is $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

PSXP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.06. 600,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,827. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.