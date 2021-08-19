$427.66 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce $427.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.08 million to $430.96 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $407.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 415,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,609. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $199.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

