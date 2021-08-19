46,269 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

SC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

