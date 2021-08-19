4,700 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,417,000 after purchasing an additional 477,362 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,804,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Farfetch by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

