$49.63 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post sales of $49.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $192.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $196.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $208.28 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $217.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

PFBC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 54,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.49. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 31.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

