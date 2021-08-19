49,871 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSA stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

