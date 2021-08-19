50,000 Shares in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

NASDAQ FRWAU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

