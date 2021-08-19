$59.39 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce $59.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $263.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.73 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $620.93 million, with estimates ranging from $575.50 million to $683.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarLotz.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LOTZ stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.69. 87,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $419.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

