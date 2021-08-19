$67.50 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post $67.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $266.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $266.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $284.26 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $285.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. 195,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.