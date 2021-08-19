672 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

