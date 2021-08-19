7,886 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after buying an additional 371,238 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at $6,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 595.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 126,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 153.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 112,769 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GVA opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

