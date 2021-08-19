$81.00 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post $81.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $299.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $206.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

