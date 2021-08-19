9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Temperato acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,648.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $1,144,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

