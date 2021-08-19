$958.20 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post $958.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $978.80 million and the lowest is $937.60 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $700.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

PATK opened at $82.30 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,622,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

