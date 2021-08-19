96,186 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

