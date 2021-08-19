$996.50 Million in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce sales of $996.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $989.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

FLO stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. 1,174,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,773. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,024,000 after buying an additional 230,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after buying an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,917,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.