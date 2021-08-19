AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELUXY. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

