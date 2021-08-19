AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.82. 139,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,844. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $208.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.