AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABCL. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 63,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.